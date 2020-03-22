Pelicans Vice President David Griffin: Cancellation season & # 39; is not at all & # 39; in the NBA's mind

Pelicans vice president David Griffin said Saturday that the NBA intends to resume its 2019-20 season, which was suspended this month due to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

Griffin told Pelicans reporter Jen Hale that there is no way of knowing when or how a restart could occur, but he seemed convinced that the league wants to play again.

"Everything is in such a state of flux that I think it would be premature for the NBA to say that they have any idea what it ultimately looks like," Griffin said in a video interview on the team's website.

"I know unequivocally from all the different conference calls the league is holding, the league is very aware of the idea of ​​playing again," he added. "The idea of ​​canceling a season is not at all in his mind, and I think we are modeling as much as we can on how we can deliver a product to fans that, frankly I think, we are all going to.

"Until we get to a point where we can continue to think we have contention on this, I think we are going to stay locked up and hopefully we will get to a point where we can come back sooner rather than later." "

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver suspended the game for at least 30 days on March 11 after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Nine other players, including Nets forward Kevin Durant, have tested positive since then. Two unidentified Lakers players and Celtics guard Marcus Smart were the most recent positive tests.

Griffin may be saying the league doesn't want to cancel, and Silver may be expressing optimism about a comeback, but the NBA is still preparing for a possible cancellation.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that the league shared a memo with the teams that players will receive their full salaries until April 1, but that the league may try to recover the salary on April 15 for games canceled until that moment, through "force majeure,quot;. event "in the league's collective bargaining agreement.

The league can get the money back if the event prevents the NBA from meeting its obligations under the CBA. "Epidemic,quot; is one of the conditions explicitly listed in the clause; The World Health Organization has declared that the coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic.

Players would lose 1.08 percent of their salary for each game canceled, according to Wojnarowski's report. Players could get their money back if those games were invented, he noted. The NBA has already completed 79 percent of its regular season schedule.

The National Basketball Players Association informed players of this "end of the world disposition,quot; last week.