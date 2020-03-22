Patriots agree to strike a deal with Brian Hoyer

yesrian Hoyer is back in New England.

According to the Boston GlobeJim McBrideThe Patriots on Sunday agreed to strike a deal with the veteran quarterback who was released by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. This will be Hoyer's third shift in service in New England, where he stormed the league as a rookie free agent in 2009.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports The Patriots and Hoyer have agreed to a one-year, $ 1.05 million contract.

"If someone offered him $ 5 million or $ 6 million as backup, Brian would still have wanted to return to New England," said Hoyer's agent Joe Linta. saying Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. "(The Patriots) gave him the opportunity to compete for the initial job, and that's all he asked for."

The New England quarterback position is changing after starter Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hoyer will compete against fourth-round pick of the 2019 draft Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler for the starting role.

Hoyer, who turns 35 in October, is familiar with the system, having played in 23 games over the course of five seasons with the Patriots. Working behind Brady, he didn't record a single start and threw a touchdown pass, an impressive 42-yard shot to Brandon Tate in 2010.