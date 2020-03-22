Our best stories for the week of March 16-22

%MINIFYHTMLdc58448e2482c3dee37ad8b6a48764f811% %MINIFYHTMLdc58448e2482c3dee37ad8b6a48764f812%

Strange. Extraordinary. Without precedents.

Many adjectives have been applied to the coronavirus pandemic, a crisis that simultaneously affects the entire world and the smallest details of our daily lives.

To describe how the world has changed almost overnight in Colorado, for the people of Colorado, we tapped with Jon Murray, a veteran reporter, avid skier, and state native. Capture this moment both as a human being and as a trained journalist.

Up News Info has already published over 400 stories about COVID-19 in Colorado, and we will publish thousands more. The virus and its side effects will be with us for a long time, as the war was for some previous generations.

But you'll want to keep this Jon story that captures so perfectly these early days.

– Cindi Andrews, Policy Editor

Last week, about 1% of Colorado's workforce has applied for unemployment, Alex Burness reports. Many of those most affected by the sharp economic decline caused by efforts to stem the spread of the virus are, like Liam Buschel, in the service industry. Buschel works as a cook at the Denver Chophouse at the airport, which is currently closed.

"We are all afraid of getting sick, but we are all at a point where we don't know if we are going to stop having a job," he said.

The Wallaces are among the tens of thousands of families in the Jeffco Public Schools, pioneers in an impromptu transition to remote learning triggered by the arrival of the global coronavirus pandemic in Colorado. The second largest school district in the state was the first to change home learning after many districts closed their doors this month to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new virus. . Read more from Elizabeth Hernández.

The new coronavirus poses unique threats to people over 60 and people with chronic health problems because they are more susceptible and more likely to die at higher rates. But increasing social restrictions may affect older residents more, exacerbating existing concern. Read more from Bruce Finley.

If public health efforts are successful, most people will evade the coronavirus, Governor Jared Polis said. But the social distancing required to achieve that comes at a huge economic cost, from decimated stock portfolios and delayed retirements to thousands of business failures and thousands of service workers in the state, many already vulnerable, running out of work. Read more about Aldo Svaldi.

Colorado residents flock to parks and trails to reduce stress caused by a global pandemic that shows no signs of slowing down, report John Aguilar and John Meyer. The coronavirus shut down Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado's ski slopes, restaurants, movie theaters, and gyms last week, but so far Colorado has not issued a state shelter-in-place directive, as other states have.

As you can imagine, the vast majority of our resources are spent covering COVID-19, but here are some other important stories that we report this week.

+ Gannon Stauch case: remains of a missing child found in Florida; 9 new charges filed against Letecia Stauch

+ Blackened Drugs, Guns, and Tattoos: An Informant Describes Life Within the Denver Hells Angels Chapter

+ Southern Poverty Law Center says several anti-LGBTQ groups are growing in the United States, with four in Colorado

+ Denver airport pays nearly $ 184 million to end breach with contractor

+ Colorado's First Medical Marijuana Delivery Coming to Boulder This Spring

+ Columbus Day is no longer a state holiday in Colorado

+ Colorado College Athletes Can Benefit From Name and Image Beginning in 2023

