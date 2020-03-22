Oprah Winfrey Launches New Show Oprah Talks COVID-19

While the COVID-19 virus continues to make its way worldwide, Oprah Winfrey has chosen to take the opportunity to provide more entertainment for the public. The deadline recently reported that Winfrey was releasing a new series with Apple TV + called Oprah Talks COVID-19.

In the first episode of the next series, Winfrey talks to Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre via video chat, and the couple explains how they manage to fight the virus. As most know, Elba tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after the pandemic reached the United States.

On Saturday night, Oprah posted a preview clip in which Elba says that one of the good things about the pandemic is that it has brought the world population together in a united fight against the virus. In other words, for once, the world agrees on a common enemy.

According to Deadline, Oprah's new show is now airing on Apple TV + with or without a subscription. The store claims that it is currently available in one hundred countries worldwide and that weekly episodes will be released regularly.

Like millions of people around the world, I have been safer at home for over a week. I know that many people feel stressed, overwhelmed, and insecure. Bc of that, I want to offer some hope and bring thought leaders and people through it to add some perspective – Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 22, 2020

The new coronavirus continues to spread worldwide. The World Health Organization revealed that it has been confirmed in 185 countries and territories. There have been an estimated 11,201 deaths so far and around 267,013 cases reported.

As most know, the virus can affect everyone equally, including celebrities. In recent news, Sophia Myles announced that her father passed away during her fight with COVID-19. The actress stated that it was serious and that people were losing their lives.

Another star to hire COVID-19 is Rachel Matthews, who went to her Instagram account earlier this week to reveal that she tested positive for the coronavirus. Matthews explained that it was actually quite difficult for her to get tested.

In addition, the actress offered a useful timeline that describes each day of symptoms. He went on to urge his fans and followers to ask any questions they wanted and would be happy to answer them.



