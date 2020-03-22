North Korea says Trump letter offers antivirus cooperation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – President Donald Trump sent a personal letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, seeking to maintain good relations and offering cooperation in the fight against the viral pandemic, Kim's sister said on Sunday.

The latest correspondence came as Kim observed the firing of guided tactical weapons over the weekend, drawing criticism from South Korea as nuclear talks remain stalled.

%MINIFYHTMLdb7736f42da655d921a7bcbb896d5ded11% %MINIFYHTMLdb7736f42da655d921a7bcbb896d5ded12%

In a statement issued by the Korean Central News Agency, Kim's sister and senior ruling party official Kim Yo Jong praised Trump for sending the letter at a time when "there are great difficulties and challenges ahead in the way to develop ties "between countries. .

In the letter, she said that Trump explained his plan to "boost relations between the two countries … and expressed his intention to cooperate in anti-epidemic work,quot; in an apparent reference to the global coronavirus outbreak. She said her brother expressed his gratitude for Trump's letter.

North Korea has repeatedly said that there has not been a single case of the coronavirus in its soil. Some foreign experts question that claim and say that an outbreak in the North could cause a humanitarian disaster due to its poor medical infrastructure. Last month, the State Department expressed concern about North Korea's vulnerability to a possible coronavirus outbreak and said it was ready to support efforts by aid organizations to stem the spread of the disease in the North.

There were no immediate comments from the White House.

Kim Yo Jong said Trump's letter is "a good example that shows strong and special personal relationships,quot; between North Korean and American leaders. But she said it is not a good idea to "jump to a conclusion or be optimistic about,quot; the prospect of bilateral relations.

"In my personal opinion, I think that bilateral relations and dialogue for them would be thinkable only when the balance is maintained in a dynamic and moral way and justice is guaranteed between the two countries," he said. "Even now we are working hard to develop and defend ourselves on our own under the cruel environment that the United States is willing to,quot; provide. ""

Trump previously sent birthday greetings to Kim Jong Un, who is believed to have turned 36 on January 8. North Korean senior official Kim Kye Gwan said at the time that the birthday messages will not lead his country to return to talks unless the United States accepts their demands.

Kim and Trump have met three times and exchanged letters and sent on many occasions since 2018, when they began talks about the fate of Kim's nuclear arsenal. The two leaders have avoided harsh language against each other and Trump once said that he and Kim "fell in love."

But his diplomacy has been largely paralyzed since the collapse of his second summit in Vietnam in February 2019, when Trump rejected Kim's demands for comprehensive sanctions relief in exchange for a partial disarmament step.

Kim pressured Trump to come up with new proposals to save the negotiations late last year. Later, Kim promised to strengthen his nuclear deterrence, introduce "a new strategic weapon,quot; and warned that he would no longer be bound by a major arms test moratorium.

In recent weeks, North Korea has fired a large number of artillery and other rockets into the sea in what experts say is an attempt to improve its military capabilities. All weapons were short-range and did not pose a direct threat to the continental United States. Experts say a resumption of testing for long-range missiles or nuclear weapons by Kim would likely completely ruin diplomacy with Trump.

KCNA said Kim observed the guided tactical weapons test shot Saturday with Kim Yo Jong and other top officials. The South Korean army called the demonstration "very inappropriate,quot; at a time when the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Korean military said on Saturday it detected two suspected short-range ballistic missiles that flew from a site in western North Korea through the country and landed in the waters off the east coast. The weapons flew 410 kilometers (255 miles), according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea.