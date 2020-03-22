Noah Cyrus gives herself the baptism of River in the music video & # 39; I Got So High That I Saw Jesus & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLfc2d351df2ee1be0c0eb95d553a9414811% %MINIFYHTMLfc2d351df2ee1be0c0eb95d553a9414812%

Speaking about the song in an interview, Miley Cyrus's sister says she hopes her new song & # 39; will resonate with people, especially with everything that's happening in the world right now & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Noah Cyrus She has released a new single inspired by a spiritual awakening she had while on drugs.

Miley Cyrus& # 39; Sister released "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus" on Friday (March 20, 20), and an accompanying video, where she is baptized in a lake.

And she explains that the track is based on a real moment she had, when Jesus Christ told her that everything would be fine.

"This song is not about or for a religion or belief system," he tells WENN in a statement. "Jesus basically represents a greater understanding and knowledge that everything has its purpose and that everything will turn out as it is supposed to … I was born and raised a Christian with strong beliefs and I still have those values."

"I was smoking weed one night, and I had this epiphany, then I wrote the song, hence the title. I hope this song resonates with people, especially with everything that is happening in the world right now. Humans have evolved in so many ways, but we have also become so disconnected from the world and from others. "