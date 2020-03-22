Newsom calls on youth to "grow up,quot; and obey the shelter order in place – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLc148d1bbac2f75819a5d1fde049925e911% %MINIFYHTMLc148d1bbac2f75819a5d1fde049925e912%

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF / AP) – Governor Gavin Newsom has asked younger Californians to obey the current shelter-in-place order and practice social distancing.

The governor made the allegation during a press conference on Saturday night where he commented on a number of problems the state faces during the current coronavirus outbreak. Those problems included getting medical staff to have the equipment they needed, in particular masks, caring for the homeless during the outbreak, and video reports showing youth spending time in groups on beaches and elsewhere.

"Just assume that it is probably contagious and act accordingly," Newsom said, addressing young Californians. "Social distancing from others. Just use common sense. Be a good neighbor. Be a good citizen. "

Less than 48 hours after Newsom issued an unprecedented state-wide stay-at-home order to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, shopping malls and streets were empty. The churches were closed. Deserted playgrounds.

However, the shops and farmers markets were crowded, and many people took advantage of the beautiful spring weather and rushed out into the open air. Marin health officials implored residents from outside the country to refrain from crowding on its beaches and hiking trails after thousands of blocked roads on Saturday.

In Alameda, playgrounds had signs saying that the play equipment and basketball courts were off limits.

Confirmed cases in California jumped to 1,444 on Sunday, and the 18-64 age group represents 1,066 of them.

"Those young people are still on the beaches thinking it is time to party. It is time to grow up, time to wake up," he said at a press conference late that night. "It's time to recognize that it's not just about the old people, it's about your impact on their lives. Don't be selfish."

The governor's effort to curb the pandemic in the nation's most populous state was by far the most radical and was followed on Friday by similar announcements in New York and Illinois.

Los Angeles County Director of Health Barbara Ferrer urged people to stay home and only leave for essential needs. Those who have been tested and come back negative should not have a false sense of security.

"You can be negative today and positive tomorrow," he said. “Stay home as much as possible. You're safer at home. "

Newsom has said that COVID-19 virus infection rates double every four days in some areas and projected that 56% of the state's population, about 22 million people, could contract the virus in the next two months if not aggressive prevention is taken. On Saturday night, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced two deaths from coronavirus and 59 new cases.

Residents have been told to stay 6 feet (1.8 meters) away from each other, not to gather in groups and wash their hands frequently. They can go out looking for food, fill prescriptions, seek medical attention, care for vulnerable family members or neighbors, and exercise, such as walking.

Newsom said he expected social, not police, pressure to help enforce his order to stay home. He said he does not want to close parks or beaches, and that National Guard troops will only be deployed to help police "make sure all of our logistics are operational."

