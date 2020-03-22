Newcastle Rugby Director Dean Richards criticizes his Ealing counterpart | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLe49c4a13b26537a41d24899bb4612c3911% %MINIFYHTMLe49c4a13b26537a41d24899bb4612c3912%

Dean Richards: "If Ealing's main concern is whether they can close the 18-point gap between our two teams to win the promotion, then that reflects very poorly on them considering everything that is happening in the world right now."





Dean Richards is in his eighth year as director of rugby at the Newcastle Falcons

%MINIFYHTMLe49c4a13b26537a41d24899bb4612c3915% %MINIFYHTMLe49c4a13b26537a41d24899bb4612c3916%

Newcastle Falcons rugby director Dean Richards has criticized his Ealing Trailfinders counterpart for making "unpleasant,quot; comments about receiving legal advice after the suspension of the Greene King IPA Championship.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) launched a review and pledged to guarantee "fair and balanced results,quot; after canceling all competitive rugby in England except Gallagher's Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Newcastle was first on the table having won all 15 Championship matches this season. Ealing was 18 points behind, having played one game less than the league leaders.

In a cover story for The Rugby Paper, Ealing rugby director Ben Ward said: "We are taking advice right now from a legal perspective as to what our position is."

Richards has reacted furiously after the article's publication, insisting that Newcastle can no longer remain silent despite the RFU promising to provide more clarity on the situation in April.

"In a time of national crisis, we should focus all our attention on helping the most vulnerable, both within our own organizations and in society at large, rather than instructing legal representation," said Richards.

0:49 Coventry Rugby Chief Executive Jon Sharp says they will not yet receive financial aid from the RFU despite the governing body ending the season for teams outside the Premier Coventry Rugby Chief Executive Jon Sharp says they will not yet receive financial aid from the RFU despite the governing body ending the season for teams outside the Premier

"Difficult decisions must be made in these unprecedented times, when people's lives and livelihoods are being lost.

"If Ealing's main concern is whether they can close the 18-point gap between our two teams to win the promotion, then that reflects very poorly on them considering everything that is happening in the world right now."

"Instead of spending money on legal advice, we will direct it to those who need it most, and although Ealing might point out that his game at hand is against the inferior club in Yorkshire Carnegie, it should be considered that we also have a broken home against Yorkshire. Carnegie as one of our remaining seven games.

"We have won all 15 games in our league this season, beating all teams in the division, including a bonus point victory for Ealing in a game that saw them win no ranking points."

1:09 Cornwall Pirates President Paul Durkin says the club will face a & # 39; double whammy & # 39; financial in 2020 Cornwall Pirates President Paul Durkin says the club will face a & # 39; double whammy & # 39; financial in 2020

"Ealing, meanwhile, lost two and tied one of their 14 league games despite having played one game less than us, and their remaining eight games would have seen them play against the two teams that have already defeated them: us and Cornish Pirates

"We appreciate that having an RFU review to decide the outcome of the season is not a perfect situation, but these are not perfect times."

"Anyone with any sense of reason or fairness can see what should happen, but instead of using the pages of a national publication to discuss legal action, we will simply allow this process to come to a logical conclusion.

"There are more important approaches to our attention and resources in this incredible time of testing, making Ealing's public position even more unpleasant."