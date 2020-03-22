Home Entertainment Newark residents reject police curfew: entire chapel is outside (video)

Newark residents reject police curfew: entire chapel is outside (video)

On Friday, Newark, New Jersey Mayor Ras Baraka enacted a curfew in his city to try to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Unfortunately, MTO News has learned that people in the neighborhood did not respect the curfew.

Here's a video of Newark people on the streets violating the curfew

Mayor Baraka told members of the media that the curfew would be mandatory unless there is an emergency or someone is coming or going from work. He said essential stores like supermarkets, pharmacies, and gas stations could remain open beyond 8 p.m.

