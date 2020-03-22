New York calms down as it becomes Coronavirus' next hot spot – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML501d735d5387e5be4686949e6ea6be9a11% %MINIFYHTML501d735d5387e5be4686949e6ea6be9a12%

NEW YORK – No more game dates, no more picnics in the park with friends, no more basketball games. No more commuting or using public transportation, unless absolutely essential. New York implemented dramatic restrictions on Sunday in a bid to curb a pandemic that spread worldwide and threatened to make the state one of the largest coronavirus hot spots in the world.

As infections soar, or anticipating they will, officials around the world have warned of a critical shortage of medical supplies. Spain was erecting a field hospital at a convention center, British health workers asked for more equipment, saying they felt like "cannon fodder," and President Donald Trump ordered mobile hospital centers to be dispatched to Washington, California and NY.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered that all nonessential businesses in the state be closed and nonessential workers stay home starting Sunday night, further tightening the restrictions established earlier.

Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also called for everything from masks to fans to doctors and other medical workers to be brought to New York, warning that an increasing number of deaths could still increase more without further federal aid.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, promised on Up News Info "Face The Nation,quot; that medical supplies are about to start arriving and will be "clearly directed to the hot spots that need it most." . "

Hours later, Trump said he had ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send mobile hospital centers to Washington, California and New York.

"No American is alone as long as we are united," Trump said.

But efforts for a quick aid package from Congress faltered. The United States Senate voted against advancing a nearly $ 2 trillion economic rescue package. Democrats argued that he was leaning toward corporations rather than workers and healthcare providers. But the negotiations continued.

The delay shook investors as US equity futures fell sharply at the start of trading on Sunday. S,amp;P 500 futures fell 5%, triggering a stop in trade shortly after opening. Wall Street is emerging from its worst week since 2008, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 17%, many restaurants and bars across the country closed, and large sectors of the economy suddenly stopped.

Worldwide, more than 335,000 people have been infected and more than 14,600 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Around 150 countries now have confirmed cases.

There were more than 33,000 cases in the US. USA And more than 400 deaths. New York State accounted for 117 deaths, primarily in New York City.

On Sunday, New York passed Washington state, the initial epicenter of the American outbreak, in the number of fatal cases.

Along with the staggering numbers, there were individual reminders on Sunday of the virus's reach. Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky became the first American senator to announce that he was infected. Opera superstar Plácido Domingo announced he has COVID-19, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel was quarantined after a doctor who gave her a vaccine tested positive.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. Some 97,800 people have been recovered, mainly in China.

In anticipation that the worst is yet to come for New York, Cuomo has told hospitals to increase their current number of beds by at least 50%. Health officials' predictions are that COVID-19 cases needing advanced medical care will exceed 100,000 in the state over the next month, which could overwhelm state hospitals that have around 53,000 regular beds and 3,000 hospital beds. intensive care.

Hospitals began to feel the crush on Sunday, creating overflows in the emergency room and dedicating themselves to COVID-19, with officials in Brooklyn saying a number was being overwhelmed.

Health workers said they were being asked to reuse and ration disposable masks and gloves.

"The building is on fire," said Dr. David J. Ores, describing the chaotic and ever-changing orientation that has been given to medical professionals. "It is a crazy fight."

But faced with an invisible threat rather than a cloud of smoke or snow, New Yorkers still gathered in large groups in parks, played basketball, or had street parties.

Cuomo on Sunday expressed exasperation that people were still ignoring orders to stay away from each other. At his command, people must stay at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) away when outside. Public transport will continue to function, but people other than essential workers should only use it when absolutely necessary.

"He is callous. He is arrogant. He is self-destructive. He is disrespectful to other people," Cuomo said. "It has to stop and it has to stop now."

Similar scenes unfolded across the country. Californians made their way to beaches and parks on Sunday despite their state's stay-at-home order, prompting officials to close some strands and trails.

In other parts of the world, the coronavirus continued. Italy and Iran reported new death tolls.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte came out on live television to announce that he was tightening the closure of the country. Italy now has more than 59,000 cases and 5,476 deaths.

"We are facing the most serious crisis the country has experienced since World War II," Conte told Italians during a midnight broadcast.

Iran's supreme leader on Sunday rejected US assistance to fight the virus, citing an unfounded conspiracy theory that the outbreak could be an American plot. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's comments came as Iran faced crushing sanctions by the United States for its nuclear actions. Iran says it has 1,685 deaths and 21,638 confirmed cases of the virus, a figure that, according to experts from the World Health Organization, is almost certainly not reported.

In many parts of the United States, officials sounded just like New York leaders: stay away from other people. Authorities called them different things: social estrangement, shelter-in-place, or, in the case of Nashville, Tennessee, a "safer at home,quot; order.

"We are all quarantined now. Think about it," Cuomo said.

The enforcement of any of these orders is still up in the air. Most places simply broke up large gatherings and sent people home because one of the last things health officials wanted was to put people in confined spaces like prisons.

Many governments even released non-violent prisoners. Trump said he was weighing whether he would provide early release to older nonviolent offenders in federal jails.

The world kept closing too. Emirates airline, a major east-west airline, said it will suspend all passenger flights from Wednesday. Singapore said it will completely close its borders starting Tuesday.

Sunday was Mother's Day in Britain and the government had a clear message for millions: visiting your mother could kill her. Instead of parties, lunch or tea, Prime Minister Boris Johnson implored the British to call Mom in a video chat.

Doctors in Britain urgently called for more protective equipment, as the number of coronavirus patients in UK hospitals rose to more than 5,000. Nearly 4,000 medical workers signed a letter to the Sunday Times saying that front-line staff felt like "cannon fodder." They warned that doctors would die if they did not receive better equipment.

In Spain, the worst-affected country in Europe after Italy, intensive care units in some areas were near their limits, even before Sunday's recount of more than 28,500 infections and 1,750 deaths. A 5,500-bed field hospital was climbing at a convention center in Madrid, and health officials warned that more than 10% of the country's health workers were now infected with the coronavirus.

"We cannot repeat the slogans that we will pass this together," said Dr. German Peces-Barba, a lung specialist at the Fundación Jiménez Díaz hospital in Madrid.

But there were some signs of hope. The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global pandemic was first detected and was the first city to be closed, was on Sunday for the fourth consecutive day without reporting any new or suspected cases.

