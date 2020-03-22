New Englishmen get creative to stay connected while distancing themselves socially

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to improve lives around the world, New Englandns are finding creative ways to stay in touch with friends and loved ones while practicing social distancing.

Here's a look at how people are making the most of a six-foot distance from each other to curb the spread of the coronavirus while staying socially connected and celebrating milestones.

Practicing social distancing while still yelling BINGO! pic.twitter.com/p4lqj92oZb — Elizabeth Seton Residence (@ESResidence) March 20, 2020

Yesterday we wish my mom happy birthday (98) in new #Social distance ways and his assisted living center gave him a #Social distance party with less than 10 good friends. # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/0mnwfFeVsx – Valerie Stone, MD (@valstonemd) March 22, 2020

I ripped my third year graduation gown to attend a wedding in the era of social distancing through Zoom 🎊 pic.twitter.com/1uxEn7r49W – Em Okrepkie (@EmOkrep) March 21, 2020

My youngest son has a magical duel with his friend who lives next door. They hung out together and played outside for an hour or two, always at least six feet apart on either side of the fence. #Social distance #Stay at home #Staying healthy pic.twitter.com/dxLogPP9uj – Karen Hallion (@Khallion) March 22, 2020

Grab the scarves for this emotional performance from Ed Oliver Bohld, who had a chance to serenade his longtime girlfriend through his window at an assisted living facility today. 💞 https://t.co/MrIvSph4qD Great follow-up of a story by @JulieLoncich Y @Bobbynewsphotog pic.twitter.com/uenTFtfplG – WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) March 19, 2020

How are you getting creative to stay connected with friends and loved ones while distancing yourself socially? Share with us in the comments or email us at [email protected] and your presentation could appear in an upcoming story.