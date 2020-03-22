New England Patriots Thank Tom Brady in Tampa Bay Newspaper Ad | NFL news

The Tampa Bay Times ad ends: "For Buccaneer fans and the Tampa Bay community, take care of it. You have a great one."





Tom Brady spent 20 seasons with New England

The Kraft family and New England Patriots released a full-page ad on Sunday in the Tampa Bay Times, thanking quarterback Tom Brady for his years of excellence and telling his new city that they are winning a treasure.

"Thanks Tom," the announcement begins.

Brady, 42, who quarterback the Patriots with six Super Bowl wins in 20 seasons, signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers on Friday.

"For an incredible 20 years, you gave us everything you had," the ad continues.

"When you came as a sixth round pick, and the best pick this franchise has ever made, no one imagined what it would take or how much it would soon mean for an entire region. Now you are leaving New England after two decades of dominance as the GOAT and forever a part of our family. "

The ad features Brady's accomplishments in a Patriots uniform, which includes nine conference championships and 17 AFC Eastern Division titles, and says, "There will never be another Tom Brady."

It ends with a note for Brady's new neighbors:

"For Buccaneer fans and the Tampa Bay community, take care of it. You have an excellent one."