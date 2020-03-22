Netflix establishes $ 100 million emergency fund for entertainment workers – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLbf128c4ddc494c2a7f6873b496e89cee11% %MINIFYHTMLbf128c4ddc494c2a7f6873b496e89cee12%

– Streaming giant Netflix announced Friday that it will donate $ 100 million in aid to entertainment industry workers who have lost their jobs due to disruption to movie and television production caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a blog post that most of the money would go to the crew members on the halted Netflix productions.

"Most of the fund will go to support the hardest hit workers in our own productions around the world," Sarandos wrote. "We are in the process of determining exactly what this means, production for production. This is in addition to the two-week payment that we have already committed to the crew and to the productions that we were forced to suspend last week."

$ 15 million will go to nonprofits and third parties that provide financial assistance to the "jobless crew and the cast in countries where we have a large production base," Sarandos wrote.

Netflix will also donate $ 1 million each to SAG-AFTRA's Covid-19 Disaster Fund, the Film and Television Fund, and the Emergency Assistance Actors Fund. Another $ 1 million will be shared between AFC and the Fondation des Artistes.

According to a report published in Variety Wednesday, the International Alliance of Theater Employees (IATSE) revealed that 120,000 of its members had lost jobs.

The IATSE has around 150,000 members working in all aspects of film and television production, from publishers, camera operators, stage painters, artisan service workers, entertainers, and technicians.

Most of them are freelance and contract workers.

US Representative Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) on Thursday sent a letter to Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi urging her to include entertainment workers in any new aid legislation.

"We urge you to include protections for freelance and contract workers in the entertainment industry who have lost their jobs due to coronavirus-related cancellations or deferrals," Schiff wrote Thursday. "For every worker or artist on stage or in front of the camera, there are dozens more who make a living in this industry, an industry in crisis, with virtually all workplaces in the country closed for the past week."

Earlier this week, major AMC and Regal theater chains closed all of their theaters, while studios were forced to delay the release dates of several major films, including "Fast 9,quot;, "Black Widow,quot;, "A Quiet Place: Part II ". "The latest Bond movie,quot; No Time To Die "and,quot; Mulan ".