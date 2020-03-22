Netflix donates $ 15 million to TV and movie teams amid the coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLa386b4922fa8cd81bad5e3e3827c0c9611% %MINIFYHTMLa386b4922fa8cd81bad5e3e3827c0c9612%

According to a statement from the broadcasting giant, the money will go to “ third parties and non-profit organizations that provide emergency aid to the unemployed crew and issued in countries where we have a large production base & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The heads of streaming giant Netflix are doing their best to help those in the television and film industry who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic with a $ 100 million (£ 86 million) support fund .

As television shows around the world stop firing due to social distancing measures imposed in many countries to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the company is helping to alleviate the impact of the shutdown among its workers.

"Most of the fund will go to support the hardest-hit workers in our own productions around the world," chief content officer Ted Sarandos (March 20, 20) announced Friday with $ 15 million (£ 12.9 million). ) intended for "third parties and non-profit organizations that provide emergency assistance to the crew and the unemployed cast in countries where we have a large production base."

The news comes after it was announced that Broadway producers and unions representing people who work in shows have reached a temporary agreement to pay employees during the current shutdown.

All shows on Broadway were turned off on March 12 and will remain closed until at least April 12, although performances are not expected to resume until May or June due to the health crisis.

An "emergency relief deal" was announced Friday night, after the Broadway League negotiated with unions representing actors, set designers, ushers, makeup artists, and more.

All employees will be paid their normal salary during the first partial week of closure, although anyone who earns more than the minimum wage will only earn 150 percent of their minimum wage.