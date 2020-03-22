NeNe Leakes Praises Tamar Braxton's New Music And Fans Love Their Friendship

NeNe Leakes praised Tamar Braxton's new music, which was recently released. Fans can't get enough of the friendship of these two, and they made sure to send their love to the ladies in the comments.

In other news, NeNe is really sad these days amid the global crisis the world is in. He even had to take off his shirt with his Swagg Boutifuqe, and this was a really terrible blow to her.

Fans have been offering her comfort, and they made sure to send her best wishes and told her that this would all happen one day and that life would return to normal.

Look at what NeNe had to say.

‘Crazy Kind Of Love Shout out to my sister @tamarbraxton for dropping this beautiful song. RA CRAZY KIND OF LOVE ‘, first single from the soundtrack @truetothegamemovie 2. Got this one on repeat. I want everyone to stay safe … "NeNe captioned a video he shared on his IG.

More fans believe that Tamar's voice sounds like Whitney Houston.

Someone said, "All I hear is that Whitney Houston is singing Saving All My Love For You!" And a follower posted this: "Sounds great! It reminds me of keeping all my love for you."

One fan said, "No one can say that you are not a great friend." No buts or buts! "And someone else posted this:" Love Tamar !!!! I love this Whitney sample. Giving me brilliant vibes. "

One follower believes the new tune like Sounds like "Saving All My Love For You,quot; … straight out a rip off, "and another posted:" It sounds a lot like the Whitney Houston song! I'm just saying !!

A follower posted this: Sí Yes, thanks for the support baby! We love our @TamarBraxton !! "and another commenter said:" Yes … !!! I love you in pieces. "

Many people are excited about Tamar's new music these days.



