Neil Diamond and Steve Martin Approach to Comfort Homebound Fans – Deadline

As Rorschach famously noted in the Watchers movie: "I'm not locked up here with you. You're locked up here with me."

As the hours pass and many of us are homebound by coronavirus concerns, life as we know it has changed. So it's that certain celebrities are looking for new ways to connect with fans.

We're already seeing it with late night comedy shows from Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Samantha Bee, and Trevor Noah. MTV Unplugged is starting that series with shows by prominent musicians, starting with Wyclef Jean. And Jewel did a charity performance last night from home to avoid disappointing the homeless youth she hopes to support.

Sometimes such intimate performances can backfire, as Gal Gadot learned. But in other cases, it provides a moving moment for fans to feel closer to the artists who communicate through the magic of their screens.

Here are two of the last. We will update as more come in.

Steve Martin provided an instrumental interlude which he named "Banjo Balsam" to hit the sweet spot for his fans.

Neil Diamond reached out to fans with a modified version of his classic song, Sweet Caroline. His altered verses included "wash your hands" reminders and a promise "Don't touch me / I won't touch you."