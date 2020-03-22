NBA star Jamal Murray's sex tape leaked while his Instagram is hacked

%MINIFYHTMLd4e0031ba91d3a183920718f3cb4df5211% %MINIFYHTMLd4e0031ba91d3a183920718f3cb4df5212%

Instagram

A video of the Denver Nuggets base receiving oral sex from his girlfriend, Harper Hempel, is shared in his Instagram Stories, although he quickly deletes the clip.

Up News Info –

Celebrities who become victims of piracy on social media are nothing new, and Jamal Murray He has become the latest star to fall victim to a vicious hacker. On Sunday morning, March 22, the NBA star discovered that his name was trending on social media after the NSFW video was posted on Instagram Stories.

In the video, which has since been removed from the photo-sharing site, Jamal was seen receiving fellatio from his girlfriend, Harper Hempel. The clip was then followed with four random images that included a "Disposable Bull Bag ** t" add-on.

%MINIFYHTMLd4e0031ba91d3a183920718f3cb4df5213% %MINIFYHTMLd4e0031ba91d3a183920718f3cb4df5214%

Jamal later deleted his account briefly, although many people have already viewed the content of his IG Stories feed and couldn't help but comment on it. Therefore, its name began to be a trend. "Denver sources confirm that nugget guard Jamal Murray just tested positive for Wildin in the gram at 3 am," one joked.

%MINIFYHTMLd4e0031ba91d3a183920718f3cb4df5215% %MINIFYHTMLd4e0031ba91d3a183920718f3cb4df5216%

"Jamal Murray before posting that video on his Instagram story," said another, along with a video of a woman smoking crack. "Jamal Murray is getting that TOPPY SLOPPY from a bunny while he's in quarantine, maybe it's not a fraud at all," commented another.

"I woke up and saw Jamal Murray Trending … I thought he had The Rona, but he was getting something from his lady late at night and accidentally released it," someone else commented. "I wake up and see Jamal Murray going crazy on IG with a shnow bunny," wrote one more person.

Jamal himself has since responded to piracy. Regarding his Twitter account, he said: "First of all, I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the subject. Thank you."

His girlfriend, Harper, has also broken his silence, urging everyone who republished the video to remove it.