National Park officials limit access to Point Reyes due to overcrowding – Up News Info San Francisco

POINT REYES (Up News Info SF) – Overflowing crowds seeking relief from the shelter order at the site forced National Park officials to announce that they were severely limiting access to the Point Reyes National Seashore starting Sunday for at least the next two weeks.

Authorities said they were forced to take action because visitors flooded the area on Saturday.

“After unprecedented visits and to curb the spread of COVID-19, tomorrow, March 22, doors will close in the following areas of Point Reyes NS: Limantour Access Road, Mt. Vision Road, Drakes Beach, Drake Estero.

"In addition to the listed door locks, access will be limited in the following areas at Pt. Reyes NS: on the Palomarin Trailhead, past the Commonweal entrance, Pierce Point Road, Lighthouse and Chimney Rock parking."

The park also said its camps and visitor centers will remain closed until April 7.

On Saturday, coastal communities in Marin County saw an unusually large influx of visitors from across the bay area.

The sheriff's office said the visitors created traffic congestion, interfering with the responders' ability to handle emergencies. Also, parking lots and restrooms in state and county parks are closed because the shelter is in order, increasing congestion and creating sanitation problems.

“Meeting in these popular areas makes the shelter-in-place order less effective and continues to put all of our counties at risk.

COVID-19 was extended, "said Dr. Lisa Santora, deputy director of public health for Marín, in a press release." Marin is usually a place of recreation, but now is not the time. "