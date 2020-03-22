Napa County Confirms First COVID-19 Case – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML4944c849073044ffe35b044401f5a1d811% %MINIFYHTML4944c849073044ffe35b044401f5a1d812%

NAPA (Up News Info SF) – Napa County Public Health is investigating the county's first confirmed case of novel coronavirus, officials said Sunday.

They said details about the case will not be released due to medical privacy requirements and to protect the identity of the patient, who is isolated.

"This is the first case in Napa County and evidence that COVID-19 is in our community," said Dr. Karen Relucio, the county's Public Health Officer. “I understand this may be troubling for the community, but that is why I and the State of California have issued home shelter orders to curb the spread of disease and not overwhelm the local healthcare system. It is imperative that the local community comply with these orders. "

Authorities said, with the confirmation of their first case, "An important priority for Napa County will be conducting community policing to determine the extent of local transmission and to quickly assess what is happening in our community."

The county provides COVID-19 updates online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus

OTHER AREAS OF THE BAY COVID-19 STATE UPDATES:

Santa Clara County health officials reported a one-day and 67-person increase in new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 263.

Most counties in the region hope to report more cases as evidence becomes more available.

The National Park Service and Point Reyes National Seashore are closing most areas of the Marin County reserve for more than two weeks after visitors flooded the area during a statewide shelter-in-place order.

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and SF-Marin Food Bank have restructured their operations to ensure they can safely deliver food to people in need with emerging food deliveries and distribution sites.

Hayward has activated an emergency volunteer center through her city's website and will open a testing center on Monday at a fire station for sick people, first aid personnel and health workers with suspected recent exposure.

As of Sunday at 10:30 a.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the Bay Area region: Alameda County: 65 cases (45 at last verified on Saturday) Contra Costa County: 51 cases (46 cases, 1 death as of Saturday) Marin County: 38 cases (38 on Saturday)

Monterey County: 11 cases (5 on Saturday)

Napa County: 1 case (0 on Saturday)

San Francisco County: 105 cases (76 on Saturday) San Mateo County: 117 cases (110 cases, 1 death on Saturday) Santa Clara County: 263 cases (196 cases, 8 deaths on Saturday) Santa Cruz County: 15 cases (15 on Saturday)

Solano County: 14 cases (13 on Saturday)

Sonoma County: 23 cases (21 on Saturday)

Statewide: 1,433 cases, 25 deaths (1,199 cases, 24 deaths as of Saturday)

