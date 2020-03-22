N.H. to Receive $ 28 Million in Federal Funding for the Opioid Crisis

%MINIFYHTMLf93acf3930415352738d59782190168411% %MINIFYHTMLf93acf3930415352738d59782190168412%

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – New Hampshire will receive more than $ 28 million in federal funds to support the substance abuse crisis, according to Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.

Senators announced Friday that the US Administration of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. USA It will provide state opioid response grants to New Hampshire in 2020, WMUR-TV reported.

%MINIFYHTMLf93acf3930415352738d59782190168413% %MINIFYHTMLf93acf3930415352738d59782190168414%

A new provision created by Shaheen will allow the funds to be applied to treat patients with dependence on methamphetamine and cocaine.

%MINIFYHTMLf93acf3930415352738d59782190168415% %MINIFYHTMLf93acf3930415352738d59782190168416%

According to data used by the US Centers for Disease Control. USA To determine grant funding, New Hampshire had 35.8 drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents in 2018 and 37 deaths per 100,000 in 2017.

Shaheen's office said New Hampshire has received about $ 92 million since 2016.