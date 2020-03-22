Motherless motherhood: lessons from pandas and people | China

%MINIFYHTML7a01fcf1380a76e4687a8527e413404911% %MINIFYHTML7a01fcf1380a76e4687a8527e413404912%

A huge, docile panda sits at home, its giant black legs with its claw-like claws curling around the bars that separate it from Luko, my 16-year-old son. He bends down and feeds his strips of fresh vegetables, his mouth wider than his hand. She looks too big to be real. Her eyes are human, amid perfect black circles. Its white fur is dyed brown from playing in the mud. I savor this moment, watching Luko feed this magnificent creature, his apparent delight.

It is in early July 2019. We are in Chengdu, China, and we volunteer at the Panda Base in Dujiangyan. We scrape and sweep panda enclosures to clean them of excrement and old bamboo, and hose down their houses. We take thick bamboo sticks taller than we do, hold them upright on our heads and crush them on the ground until they separate, so pandas can eat them more easily. We see pandas climb and wobble, like clowns, much more playful than we had imagined.

%MINIFYHTML7a01fcf1380a76e4687a8527e413404913% %MINIFYHTML7a01fcf1380a76e4687a8527e413404914%

Luko is my third and last child. His first were not the first. His first steps were the first steps of my third son. The activities he chose were the ones his older brother had chosen before him. He was at all of his brother's baseball and lacrosse games, his sister's dance recitals. Luko's baseball and lacrosse games were often spread among his brothers' most important activities.

%MINIFYHTML7a01fcf1380a76e4687a8527e413404915% %MINIFYHTML7a01fcf1380a76e4687a8527e413404916%

My eldest son has court, the room listens to him at his best charismatic, and is drained by him when he chooses to stir the feathers. My daughter's red hair, greenish-blue eyes, and fierce wit attract the attention of strangers, family, and friends. Then there is Luko. Luko was the easy and calm baby; the calm and easy child; The easy going boy. It demands nothing. Still known for his peaceful kindness and flexibility, Luko continues to smile.

"Luko& # 39;s the child that makes me want to have a child " me higher Brother Daniel told me after visiting him from Singapore when Luko was three years old. I understood. My youngest son makes parenting look and feel easy.

Jo Grace's children, Luko and Cameron (Photo courtesy of Jo Varnish)

Luko, born only 15 months after his sister, did not have the personalized attention that my oldest son had enjoyed. My daughter shared the care of Luko, who always was, "the baby,quot;. She became his translator when he was late to speak, perhaps because he had a chatty sister who spoke for him. Luko no I have my unique focus on long meandering walks, city trips, picnics, and insect hunting. When we did those things, it was always with his brothers.

Luko is the one I forget to tell things to, the one who learns through osmosis, the one who, when he was young, got what was left of me at the end of the day after his brothers were given what they needed. The guilt I feel for not being present enough for him is reinforced by his sweet nature. He is still kind and generous despite my motherhood, not for that. Our trip from Newark to Beijing to Chengdu, to commemorate his 16th birthday, is the first time that I have had a personal relationship with Luko.

After lunch, we checked into a room above the entrance to watch a documentary about Tao Tao, the first panda to receive training to teach him how to live in nature. Tao Tao was born in a semi-wild environment in 2010, where he was initially raised by his mother. Soon after, he was relocated to the mountains of the Liziping Nature Reserve in Sichuan province for training.

Tao Tao received a large fenced off area to wander around, where they left him food and tracked him by GPS. When investigators had to carry out health checks on Tao Tao, they dressed up as pandas and rubbed the smell of panda feces on their costumes to ensure that Tao Tao never became familiar with humans and retained their innate caution, a need to help your survival instincts. Over time, the fences moved and Tao Tao& # 39;s expanded world.

Luko and Jo as they collect bamboo to leave for the pandas (Photo courtesy of Jo Varnish)

Before removing the fences completely, the researchers prepared a final test. They left a real leopard, dead and stuffed, in the compound with a camera set up to record Tao Tao& # 39;s reaction. When Tao Tao exhibited the appropriate fear response, he was ready to face the world alone. The fences were removed and Tao Tao headed towards the misty dark green forest.

Five years later, Tao Tao was recaptured, examined, and relaunched after he was determined to be healthy. The program had been a success. Tao Tao was thriving as the first liberated panda to be bred in captivity without human interaction. He learned everything he needed to survive from the invisible influence of investigators' loving care.

Calm, gentle and wise

I am 10 years old. My new school teacher assigns a task to my class to write a poem. We have some class sessions to work on it. When I take mine to his desk, my teacher reads my poem and I look forward to the praise I expect.

"This script looks extremely adult." I'm confused. It's not like that Sounds like a compliment. "Does your mother like to write poetry?

At home, I hope my mother comes home from work. When he does, I'm at the door, my words are a blast. "He thinks you wrote my poem! You have to write a note to say no& # 39;t! " My mother, calm, gentle and wise in equal measure, shakes her head. I am appalled

"That& # 39;it's a compliment to you that he thinks you couldn't& # 39;You haven't written the poem. "

"But you have to tell him I didn't cheat."

"Do not," she says, smiling.

"Why not? I want you to know that I wrote it!"

"Then tell him."

"I did it, but he doesn't believe me," I say. My mother pauses.

"You have a whole school year to show him that you are telling the truth. Just keep writing."

Love that teaches

As frustrated as I was that my mother didn't want He immediately solved the problem and walk away, he was right. There is love that softens and love that teaches. My mother& # 39;s love taught. She always encouraged me to advocate for myself.

As a single mother, she left without giving Daniel and me what we needed. She read classics to us at bedtime. She saved her teacher& # 39;Year-round salary to take us backpackers every summer, instilling a sense of exploration and adventure for life in both of us.

My mother taught us as if she knew no You have plenty of time to teach all of your lessons. He died after a short illness when I was 11 years old. He was 43 years old.

Now I sit, 43 years old, with Luko, learning about Tao Tao. They gave him everything he needed to make sure he thrived alone, just like my mother taught me to be brave and independent. She is still the strongest guiding force in my life, her lessons and her love merging within me.

And what about Luko? Have I done enough to ensure that I can grow and prosper?

Jo as a baby with her mother and brother Daniel (Photo courtesy of Jo Varnish)

Discovery and learning

Luko is five years old. Her beloved beta fish, Bluey, is dead. Most of Luko.& # 39;s identity has long been compassion. He is distraught. Your grief is not the loud roar that demands to be heard, to be calm. Luko cries silent tears, and I try to push them away.

One night, weeks later, I am reading his story to Luko before bed when he notices a sticky note under a clock on the shelf above his bed. I remove it to see what it is about. It's a count chart: Number of days without Bluey. Luko has been adding a line every night. There are 24 lines. Her eyes fill when she says she misses Bluey a lot. I'm going to open up. I can not take my boy& # 39;s pain away. All I can do is be there and love him and not I feel almost enough.

Nothing feels as safe as being a little girl to my mother& # 39;s arms. When I'm upset, my mother is security, my mother is all I need.

"I& # 39;i'm here i& # 39;I'm here," she whispers in my hair.

As comforting and gentle as my mother is, she teaches us the importance of discovering and learning at every opportunity. I walk to and from school, I often start dinner before I go home with Daniel later. I walk around the city, I go out for long walks alone. She takes us to museums and castles, and brings history to life. Exploring is essential for my childhood.

While backpacking one summer in Australia, we are on Lady Eliot Island, at the southern tip of the Great Barrier Reef. Mom is not an enthusiastic or confident swimmer. As usual, she chooses to read on the beach in the shade while Daniel and I dive, pointing out starfish, jellies, sea cucumbers, and all kinds of neon fish. We rise to the surface. A group of elderly Texans in snorkels and masks head slowly toward the water.& # 39;The edge, her sun-drenched skin, her modest bathing suits. Mom stops reading and looks. The group enters the water and begins diving, often stopping to share their excitement with the colorful creatures they can see below the surface. In a few minutes, Mom has a snorkel outfit and is next to us in the water.

"Never swim,quot; tell.

"Well, if the old ladies can do it, I won't miss it."

Snorkel together, our backs warming up under the Australian sun. And another lesson on fear, bravery, and new experiences is absorbed as we move over the coral reef.

& # 39; I knew you would find me & # 39;

After the documentary, Luko and I walk through the panda enclosures again. As we speak, we recall a visit to the beach in North Carolina with friends when he had just turned four. There were nine children in the group. We had spent the humid summer afternoon karting, after which we wandered through the shops. We stopped for ice cream.

As they lined up for their firsts, I counted the children& # 39;feet and I realized that we were missing two of the smallest: Luko& # 39;s. An adult stayed with the children while the rest of us scattered to find him. I heard my friend scream, "Has anyone seen a small child? as I ran back to the go-cart building. My throat tightened as fear washed over me.

And there it was, my little boy, sitting on the stool behind the counter, helping the girl to take the kart tickets. I scooped him up in my arms, blinking to hold back the tears.

"You were worried?" I whispered. He looked at me with complete confidence and a broad, cheeky smile.

"No, I knew you would find me," he said.

Hold that thought, Luko. Hold that thought.

Luko as a little boy (Photo courtesy of Jo Varnish)

Tao Tao and Luko

Ignoring the pandas, a group of School kids stops us to practice saying "Hi", and take pictures of us. I look at Luko and I see him as them. A combination of care and nature has given me this 6& # 39;one"(1.85 meters) boy.

As you progress into adulthood, I will become an increasingly less central figure in your everyday life. My mother instilled in me the sense of autonomy made easy by losing her at such a young age, and allowed me to thrive even while desperately missing her.

Investigators, in their own way, did the same for Tao Tao.

And maybe Luko learned some of his lessons by virtue of being the third child and discovering things for himself. You may have had to wait for my return, your bowl of cereal, your turn to choose the game we play, but you know I will love you fiercely all my life, and then I hope you feel it for the rest of your life.