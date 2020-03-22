More masks ordered, test portal to be implemented – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti gave updates Sunday night on L.A.'s response. to the coronavirus pandemic.

Garcetti said more protective masks have been ordered to help hospitals concerned about the shortage as they fight to treat infected patients.

The Mayor also announced that efforts are being made to gain wider access to coronavirus test kits. He said they will launch a testing portal in the coming days where people can get approval to be tested for the virus, prioritizing high-risk groups.

%MINIFYHTML778f8c15ebbf5913bab549447ed25bb911% %MINIFYHTML778f8c15ebbf5913bab549447ed25bb912%

Garcetti confirmed President Donald Trump's message that the Navy ship USNS Mercy, the world's largest hospital ship, will be deployed to Los Angeles as part of the response to help with a possible shortage of hospital beds.

RELATED: President Trump approves California declaration of "major disaster,quot;

In addition to those announcements, Garcetti said that student loans will not be granted for two months.