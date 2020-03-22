More houses of worship offering virtual services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

GLENDALE (CBSLA) – Today was the first Sunday since the stay-at-home order went into effect throughout California and Los Angeles County.

Such places of worship required temporary closure, but many have now turned to virtual services. The Incarnation Catholic Church in Glendale was one of those.

%MINIFYHTML06a76e589e7ca538b2038da03946f4d113% %MINIFYHTML06a76e589e7ca538b2038da03946f4d114%

Before orders to stay home, churches and other places of worship tried to remain open, implementing precautionary measures such as limiting the number of people attending and practicing social distancing.

%MINIFYHTML06a76e589e7ca538b2038da03946f4d115% %MINIFYHTML06a76e589e7ca538b2038da03946f4d116%

To date, Los Angeles County has 59 new confirmed cases, totaling 351. Two more people have died, bringing the death toll to four for Los Angeles County.