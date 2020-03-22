Monterey County Reports First Coronavirus-Related Death – Up News Info San Francisco

MONTEREY (Up News Info SF) – Monterey County Health Department officials reported Saturday the first coronavirus-related death COVID-19 of a county resident.

The adult victim, who had been hospitalized, had an "underlying health condition,quot; that made this person more susceptible to serious complications, the Monterey County Health Department said in a statement.

The health department said no additional information about this person is released to protect the family's privacy.

"The Monterey County Health Department is taking the necessary and carefully considered steps to slow the spread of the disease and protect those most at risk," said Dr. Edward Moreno, Monterey County Health Officer and Director Public Health. "We are facing a historic public health challenge and we know it is a very difficult time. Protecting the health of our community continues to be our top priority. "

As of Saturday, 11 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among Monterey County residents, at least two of which appear to have been acquired locally, health department officials said.

