Missing March Madness 2020: Tournament Tournament Day 3 Voting Results

The current NCAA Tournament has been canceled, but Sporting News still offers the opportunity to choose surprises and practically see their favorite teams advance, round by round to the Final Four.

%MINIFYHTML19eaf114838e7fa31858282bcdecaeeb11% %MINIFYHTML19eaf114838e7fa31858282bcdecaeeb12%

With first-round games on the books on Thursday and Friday, a handful of advanced double-digit seeds, the first day of the second round took place on Saturday. I'm not saying there's dust here, but there was a lot of chalk.

Breaking down the Round 2, Day 3 vote:

LACK OF MARCH MARCH: Play the full schedule, scores for the NCAA 2020 Tournament

MIDDLE WEST REGION

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Houston

Your vote: Kansas wins, 81.5 percent to 18.5 percent

Thoughts: There are teams in this field that could attack Kansas, but Houston is not one of those teams. The Jayhawks are an elite defensive team within the arc: Opponents made just 42.4 percent of their 2-point attempts (third in the nation) and Houston shot just 46.6 percent within the arc, 291 in the nation. So the Cougars are not going to score on the inside, and Kansas' length and athleticism would also make it difficult to score on the outside.

No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 12 Cincinnati

Your vote: Louisville win, 65.0 to 35.0

Thoughts: The Cardinals would be too much, especially with Jordan Nwora back on the pace after a tough stretch (averaging 19 points and 11.5 rebounds in the last two games of the regular season).

No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 6 West Virginia

Your vote: Michigan State win, 54.8 to 45.2

Thoughts: If any team could handle the pressure that a Bob Huggins team brings in March, one would think that Michigan State, with Cassius Winston as the leader, would be the team to make that happen. Especially with how well the Spartans played in the final stretch.

No. 2 Creighton vs. No. 10 State of Utah

Your vote: Creighton win, 70.5 to 29.5

Thoughts: The state of Utah was the only powerless school to advance as a double-digit seed by vote. But the journey ends here against a Creighton team that took the way under the radar to a No. 2 seed. The Bluejays are legitimate, however.

RECOMMENDATIONS OF MADNESS OF LACK OF MARCH:

Day 1 | Day 2

EAST REGION

No. 1 Dayton vs. No. 9 Rutgers

Your vote: Dayton wins, 81.0 to 19.0

Thoughts: That could have been the score, 81-19. Okay, not really, but Dayton surely would have crossed over in this showdown. However, he thanks Rutgers for a season in which the Scarlet Knights are sure to go to the tournament.

No. 4 Seton Hall vs. No. 5 Ohio State

Your vote: Seton Hall win, 52.5 to 47.5

Thoughts: Myles Powell had another 30+ points and another series of clutch baskets on the stretch to help the Salon narrowly eliminate tOSU.

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 6 Iowa

Your vote: Duke win, 57.6 to 42.4

Thoughts: Personally, I think Duke would have had all sorts of problems with SN Luka Garza Player of the Year inside, but as long as the big boys stayed out of foul trouble and the perimeter boys shot down the perimeter shots, certainly possible, but Far from being sure of this year – Duke could have made this happen. Do you agree.

No. 2 Florida State vs. No. 10 Marquette

Your vote: Florida State win, 77.6 to 22.4

Thoughts: Markus Howard is a star, but Florida's defense of the state was legitimate. Even if Howard got his points, the Seminoles would have shut down everyone else.