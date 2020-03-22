Missing Colorado man found dead, another rescued alive from Dinosaur National Monument

A missing man in Colorado was found dead and a second man rescued alive inside a remote area of ​​Utah's Dinosaur National Monument on Saturday.

The couple, a 65-year-old man who survived and a 58-year-old man who died, had been reported missing on Thursday and were believed to be driving snowmobiles in the Wild Mountain area near the northwest boundary of the Dinosaur National Monument, near the Utah-Colorado border, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

A helicopter was used to search the area, and the crew eventually located both men. The 65-year-old man was injured and taken to a hospital.

Additional information was not immediately available.