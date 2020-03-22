Minnesota National Guard delivered 81,000 face masks to MDH in response to shortage – Up News Info

Home Local News Minnesota National Guard delivered 81,000 face masks to MDH in response to...

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – To address the national shortage, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Saturday for the Minnesota National Guard to deliver Camp Riley personal protective equipment to the Minnesota Department of Health warehouse in St. Paul.

The shipment included more than 81,000 N95 masks, 17,296 pandemic influenza kits, 1,153 Tyvek disposable coveralls, 2,265 boots, and 2,263 gloves. The Guard continues to provide support in the state's response to COVID-19.

This kit will be distributed to first responders and healthcare workers throughout the state.

