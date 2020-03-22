Minnesota coronavirus: counties explore converting former prison into medical center for COVID-19 care – Up News Info

BENSON, Minnesota (AP) – As the new coronarivus is expected to spread further, three western Minnesota counties are exploring whether they can convert part of a former prison to a COVID-19 medical center.

The Swift County Monitor reports that the plan involves a capsule at the Prairie Correctional Facility in Appleton. Hospitals in Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Swift counties have asked the owner of the CoreCivic prison about the possibility.

The $ 1 million plan was unveiled at an emergency meeting of the Swift County Board of Commissioners on Friday and was expected to garner funding votes in all three counties next week.

The 1,600-bed Appleton facility has been empty since 2010. Executive Director of Appleton Area Health Services Lori Andreas said the plan would start with 11 rooms and expand to 77 beds if needed.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.