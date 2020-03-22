Mind Games – Sir Alastair Cook when he thought he was gone as a player from England | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML70cb692976011e38202c6db59d38412411% %MINIFYHTML70cb692976011e38202c6db59d38412412%









In an extra special mind games episode, Sir Alastair Cook reveals the moment he thought he was "gone,quot; as a player from England.

Cricket is perhaps even more of a mental than a technical game.

It was a facet that Charles Colvile investigated in depth a couple of summers ago in our Mind Games series while chatting with people like James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Darren Gough, researching mental health in sports and what it means to be mentally tough.

Mind Games investigates the mental side of sport

We have republished each episode of the series on skysports.com This week and now we have reached the fifth and final part: a special edition featuring Sir Alastair Cook, England's top test scorer.

Watch the video at the top of the page.

Cook frankly reveals the moment he thought he was "gone,quot; as an England player, before scoring a potentially life-saving ton against Pakistan in The Oval in 2010, and how he never stopped questioning himself despite all that. succeeded on the testing ground.

Cook retired from international cricket in 2018

The starter tells Charles how being a choir boy when he was young instilled in him the discipline and ability to act under pressure he took in cricket and how he was rarely overwhelmed in test games.

Cook also details the benefits he felt working with a sports psychologist, writing things down before a crucial game, adjusting his technique, and maintaining a high level of fitness.

Finally, does Cook consider himself a mentally tough cricketer?