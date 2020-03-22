Milpitas Crossing Guard tests positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

MILPITAS (Up News Info SF) – A crossing guard at Milpitas tested positive for the new coronavirus, the city announced Sunday.

The city said it was informed of the test result last week and that the crossing guard, who is not being identified, last worked on March 6 in the Yellowstone Avenue and Sequoia Drive area and has since been admitted. at a local hospital for treatment. .

%MINIFYHTML90ef19861d008a83d43b17b3c2a7824911% %MINIFYHTML90ef19861d008a83d43b17b3c2a7824912%

The source of the infection is unknown at this time, the city said.

The city emphasized its commitment to the safety and health of the public and its employees.

"The COVID-19 situation is fluid, and our planning and decision-making will be based on the most current information from the County Department of Public Health, the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and national, state and local,quot;. city ​​said in a press release.

Local COVID-19 updates are online at: www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/novel-coronavirus-information-alerts-updates/

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.