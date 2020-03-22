Miley Cyrus Talks About Religion – Tells Hailey Baldwin Why She Left Her Church!

%MINIFYHTMLfaf10f39fcead8443c5e8e249953f91911% %MINIFYHTMLfaf10f39fcead8443c5e8e249953f91912%

While in quarantine, Hailey Baldwin and Miley Cyrus had a conversation on Instagram Live and the latter spoke to her friend about the reason why she decided to leave her church. After all, it's a well-known fact that faith is really important to the model and her husband, Justin Bieber, so it makes sense for the topic to come up.

Miley has kept herself busy while isolated at home hosting her own IG Live talk show known as Bright Minded: Live with Miley.

%MINIFYHTMLfaf10f39fcead8443c5e8e249953f91913% %MINIFYHTMLfaf10f39fcead8443c5e8e249953f91914%

Topics ranged, discussing everything from makeup tips to religion.

%MINIFYHTMLfaf10f39fcead8443c5e8e249953f91915% %MINIFYHTMLfaf10f39fcead8443c5e8e249953f91916%

Miley told her friend that ‘I had a hard time finding a relationship with God that worked for me as an adult. I think … I'm allowed to decide what my relationship is to spirituality as an adult who doesn't have to be aligned with the way I was raised, "Miley shared.

She also explained that the reason she decided to stop attending church was the way she treated her LGBTQ peers.

The singer and actress said that ‘She had some gay friends at school. That is why I left my church is because they were not accepted. They were being sent to conversion therapy. "

Miley Cyrus spoke to Hailey Bieber about why she left the church: "I had some gay friends at school. That is why I left my church because they were not being accepted. They were being sent to conversion therapy … I also had difficulty finding my sexuality. " pic.twitter.com/yRuN8IQ2Oj – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2020

Not only that, but she had trouble finding herself when it came to her sexuality.

Eventually, the pop star came out as a pansexual, but for most of her life, Miley previously shared with Variety that she "didn't understand my own gender and sexuality."

In the live stream, she explained to Hailey that I think you're telling me now that I'm allowed to redesign my relationship with God as an adult and make him feel like he accepts me more, it would make me feel much less off for the spirituality.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLfaf10f39fcead8443c5e8e249953f91932% %MINIFYHTMLfaf10f39fcead8443c5e8e249953f91932%

See also Hailey's opinion on this!



Post views:

0 0