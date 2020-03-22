Miley Cyrus opens up to Hailey Bieber about why she left her church

Miley Cyrus is opening up to Hailey Bieber about why he stopped going to his church.
In the Friday episode of "Bright Minded: Live with Miley," the 27-year-old artist invited Hailey as a guest. The two discussed everything from their best makeup tips and tricks to the role religion and spirituality play in their lives.
"I think there is a difference between being raised in the church and being an adult and having your own relationship with God and Jesus and spirituality because what was my relationship with the faith that was raised that way is completely different from me in my own travel as an adult, "Hailey explained. "I found a church community that works for me, where I feel supported, loved and accepted."
In response, Miley spoke about her own relationship with religion, being raised "as a believer," but she also shared why she "fell off that path,quot; as an adult.
"I had a hard time finding a relationship with God that worked for me as an adult," Miley explained of having been raised in the church during a time of less acceptance. "I think what I just took away from you is that I am allowed to decide what my relationship to spirituality is as an adult who doesn't have to be aligned with the way he was when I was raised."
"I had some gay friends at school. That is why I left my church because they were not accepted," he added. "They were sending them to conversion therapy … I also had difficulty finding my sexuality."
Furthermore, Miley shared: "So now I think if you tell me that I am allowed to redesign my relationship with God as an adult and make him feel more accepted by me, I would feel less dull by spirituality."
In response, Hailey said to Miley, "I think it is about your journey between you and God. It is not your journey and that of 10 other people. It is just yours. It was you and Him. I think Jesus is about loving people, no matter where they are in life. I've always had a hard time with the church in making people feel left out and not accepted and they can't be a part of it for what they believe and who they love. "
When Miley asked Hailey how she stays "bright during dark times," the 23-year-old model replied, "I think there could be times when you feel really good, really positive, for sure … but obviously a event,quot;. that can completely discourage you, that can just put you in a dark place or put your mood in a completely different place. "
She continued: "I think what I have learned for myself is that having people I can go to and say 'I feel like this right now … I was always the type of person I felt I could imagine By. my account, I felt so independent … I'm fine, I don't need anyone's help (but) then I realized that as I got older, you can't always be the person strong enough. Sometimes we get weak. Sometimes we need the support of other people. Having a confidant and having people you can trust, who you know will always be there, like your family or a therapist … sometimes we need that outside person who says' This is not Exactly, you're thinking about it too much. And you need people to talk like that in your life, to call you in a loving and healthy way. "
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML9c03f183d47380e4858fcdb858ea72df13%