Miley Cyrus opens up to Hailey Bieber about why she left her church

Miley Cyrus is opening up to Hailey Bieber about why he stopped going to his church.

In the Friday episode of "Bright Minded: Live with Miley," the 27-year-old artist invited Hailey as a guest. The two discussed everything from their best makeup tips and tricks to the role religion and spirituality play in their lives.

%MINIFYHTML9c03f183d47380e4858fcdb858ea72df11% %MINIFYHTML9c03f183d47380e4858fcdb858ea72df12%

"I think there is a difference between being raised in the church and being an adult and having your own relationship with God and Jesus and spirituality because what was my relationship with the faith that was raised that way is completely different from me in my own travel as an adult, "Hailey explained. "I found a church community that works for me, where I feel supported, loved and accepted."

In response, Miley spoke about her own relationship with religion, being raised "as a believer," but she also shared why she "fell off that path,quot; as an adult.

"I had a hard time finding a relationship with God that worked for me as an adult," Miley explained of having been raised in the church during a time of less acceptance. "I think what I just took away from you is that I am allowed to decide what my relationship to spirituality is as an adult who doesn't have to be aligned with the way he was when I was raised."