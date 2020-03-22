Miley Cyrus blames exclusion of gay friends for leaving church

%MINIFYHTMLa102cafa524b698370305ebf448a410011% %MINIFYHTMLa102cafa524b698370305ebf448a410012%

The creator of hits & # 39; Wrecking Ball & # 39; She opens up about her interest in redesigning her relationship with God when she talks to Hailey Baldwin during an Instagram live chat.

Miley Cyrus he gave up his faith since his gay friends were not accepted into the church.

During her Instagram live chat with the model Hailey Baldwin Also known as 23-year-old Hailey Bieber, the successful 27-year-old singer "Slide Away" revealed that she is willing to "redesign my relationship with God" after leaving the church at a young age after she came into conflict with her own beliefs.

"I had some gay friends at school," explained Miley. "That is the reason I left my church because they were not being accepted. They were sent to conversion therapy … I also had difficulty finding my sexuality."

Miley continued, "So now I think if you tell me that I am allowed to redesign my relationship with God as an adult and make it feel more acceptable to me, I would feel less dull by spirituality."

Encouraging the singer to explore her "journey between you and God," Hailey replied, "It is not your journey and that of 10 other people. It is only yours. It is between you and Him."

"I think Jesus is about loving people, no matter where they are in life. I have always had a hard time with the church in making people feel excluded and not accepted and they cannot separate themselves from that because of what they already believe who love, "he said.

Hailey previously credited having discovered her faith by putting a "fire in my soul" with her husband. Justin Bieber Adding it "helped me through a difficult season," amid battles with drug abuse and Lyme disease.