Metro says no COVID-19 cases were reported on MTA buses and trains – Up News Info Los Angeles

) – Transit officials across Southland are warning passengers of impending changes to bus and rail services as they fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington held a press conference on Friday to announce that there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 linked to or contracted on an MTA bus or train, and no known cases have been reported among almost 11,000 agency employees.

Washington said that while the trains and buses will continue to operate, Metro will make several operational changes, including supplying masks and gloves to operators, custodial teams and security personnel.

Sanitation stations and hand sanitizer dispensers will also be installed in all major transit centers for passenger use, and possibly at some point will be installed on board the vehicles.

"We have no plans to close public transportation," said Washington. “We are operating with caution, but not from a position of fear. We will get through it together. ”

Metro will also begin running a "mix of weekday and weekend service hours,quot; to fit its transportation needs.

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) also announced similar measures beginning March 23 after seeing a more than 50 percent drop in passenger numbers in the past two weeks.

Authorities said there were 61,000 boardings on March 18, compared to an average of 125,000 on weekdays.

In response, OCTA will reduce bus service to Sunday service hours, which is approximately 40 percent of the typical amount of bus service on weekdays, seven days a week.

For more information, visit the OCTA website.