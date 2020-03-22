Meghan McCain will isolate herself during her pregnancy in light of the coronavirus outbreak

Instagram

The co-host of & # 39; The View & # 39; she feels & # 39; blessed & # 39; while expecting her first child with her husband Ben Domenech after suffering a miscarriage last year, although the situation is not as she & # 39; expected & # 39; to announce her pregnancy.

Meghan McCain She is "blessed" that she is pregnant with her first child, despite admitting that it is a difficult time to wait in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak. On Sunday March 22, the co-host of "The view"She announced her pregnancy, although she also said that she would practice self-isolation for the sake of her unborn baby.

The 35-year-old woman shared her "personal news" on her Instagram page. "My husband Ben [Domenech] and I have been blessed to discover that I am pregnant," she said. "Although this is not how I expected to announce my pregnancy, we and our families are excited to share the news with all of you."

The author of "Dirty Sexy Politics" went on to explain that after consulting with her doctors, "she should be more vigilant in limiting the number of people we have contact with" for "the safety of my baby and me." She stated, "Starting immediately, I will join the millions of Americans who are isolating themselves as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

McCain's quarantine, however, affected the appearance of his ABC chat show that resulted in his work "from home via satellite." Noting that she was "fortunate that my employer, ABC, has allowed me and my co-host to work remotely," she expressed her gratitude, "I am indebted to our producers and our team."

The daughter of the late US Senator John McCain also took this opportunity to "recognize the heroes [doctors, nurses, supermarket and pharmacy workers, journalists, police, fire and military] who are on the front line of this fight." He then concluded his lengthy statement by urging people to "please stay safe." She added: "Wash your hands and avoid public gatherings and I will continue to see you every morning in & # 39; The View & # 39 ;."

The news of her pregnancy came almost a year after McCain suffered a miscarriage. "I had a miscarriage. I loved my baby, and always will. Until the end of my days I will remember this child and any child who comes will not hide it," she opened up to The New York Times about the loss of her son.

"I have love for my son. I have love for all the women who, like me, were briefly in the brotherhood of motherhood, waiting, praying and breastfeeding the joy within us, until the day the joy ended."