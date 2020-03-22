Meghan McCain reveals pregnancy, will remotely co-host 'The View' – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLa1beda809cc65d1e5cd5f561a51bb8a611% %MINIFYHTMLa1beda809cc65d1e5cd5f561a51bb8a612%

After speaking to Twitter to announce her pregnancy on Sunday, Meghan McCain also revealed that she will be co-hosting. The view remotely as a precaution due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

"My husband Ben and I have been blessed to discover that I am pregnant," she tweeted. "Although this is not how I expected to announce my pregnancy, we and our families are excited to share the news with all of you."

She continues: “I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that, for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be more alert about limiting the number of people we have contact with. Starting right away, I will join the millions of Americans who isolate themselves as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVI-19. As a result, I will appear in The view From home by satellite.

This news comes after her co-host, Joy Behar, said she will temporarily walk away from the ABC daytime talk show as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak due to her age. McCain, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sunny Hostin will continue to appear on the show.

The view is one of the talk shows that have closed productions as a result of COVID-19. The long list of talk shows includes The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, TTonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Real Time with Bill Maher, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Y Full front with Samantha Bee. Hereinafter, The view Unions Living with Kelly and Ryan Y The Tamron Hall Show as daytime talk shows that will continue to air episodes without an audience.