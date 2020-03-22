Meghan McCain is 8 months pregnant after miscarriage

Congratulations are in order for Meghan McCain: The See co-host again hopes that she and her husband Ben domenechfirst child, eight months after he suffered a miscarriage.

Conservative panelist on the ABC morning show and daughter of the late senator, 35. John McCain, announced her pregnancy in a statement posted on her Instagram page on Sunday.

"My husband Ben and I have been blessed to discover that I am pregnant," she wrote. "Although this is not how I expected to announce my pregnancy, we and our families are excited to share the news with all of you."

"I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be very vigilant in limiting the number of people we have contact with. Starting immediately, I will join the millions of Americans who They isolate themselves as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19, "he said, referring to the new coronavirus pandemic. "As a result, I will appear in The view from home by satellite. "

Earlier this month, The view and other shows temporarily stopped filming in front of live studio audiences, while others halted production. Last week, McCain's co-host Whoopi Goldberg It appeared in the satellite series, as many television personalities have done in the midst of the pandemic, as they and millions of other people practice social distancing.