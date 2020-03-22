Megaphone: amplifying voices from the uprising in Lebanon | Lebanon

From an indescribable residential block in central Beirut, Jean Kassir and his journalistic collective – Megaphone – are producing some of the most dynamic journalism in Lebanon's five-month uprising.

In a media landscape dominated by partisan journalism, Megaphone has become a trusted source for its criticism of news and witty content that has surpassed its most established rivals.

"Most of our team are volunteers. Many come to work with us after they have finished their day shift," Kassir told Tariq Nafi of The Listening Post. "The revolution was a major turning point. We used to produce two videos a month; during the first month of the revolution, we started producing two or three videos a day. Some team members would work daily from noon to three or four in the afternoon, the morning. It is something that I think we will never experience in our lives. "

The uprising has brought together a representative sample of Lebanese society in a revolt against a political system defined by sectarian identity, which has failed to provide even the most basic services.

It has also revealed a lot about the shortcomings of the Lebanese media, many of which are skewing their coverage as they are divided along the same lines as the politicians.

"Since the media are generally run by politically ambitious politicians, political parties, or businessmen, they have, of course, played a very important role in helping the elite reconfigure itself," journalist Kareem Chehayeb told us. . "They have done so by trying to rename many of these politicians as reformists who have been obstructed by their political rivals."

In Lebanon, only 12 families, most of them directly involved in politics, control about 50 percent of the media. The remaining 50 percent of the points of sale are in charge of political parties or the state.

With so many media outlets so committed to their ownership, journalism confronting Lebanon's ruling elite is more necessary than ever.

"It is very difficult for one to think about political change without a fundamental change in the source of people's information," says Kassir. "When journalism confronts and challenges the various official narratives presented by sects or parties or factions, then we can change the rules of the game in this country. Therefore, it is not a detail: the media is a fundamental pillar in this process, whose role is to deconstruct a regime that has lasted too long and has cost the country too much. "

Taxpayers:

Jean Kassir – Managing Editor, Megaphone

Jamal Saleh – Creative Director, Megaphone

Kareem Chehayeb – Co-Founder, The Public Source

Jad Abou Jaoudeh – Head of News, OTV

Source: Al Jazeera News