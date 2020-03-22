"Medical needs will be met," Governor Abbott issues additional executive orders to combat coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLeab54de7229eabb9c9cfe5e4d9ad581011% %MINIFYHTMLeab54de7229eabb9c9cfe5e4d9ad581012%

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued additional executive orders Sunday to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

The recently announced orders will not allow unnecessary medical procedures and will change how many people can be treated in a hospital room.

Governor Abbott said there are currently 334 positive cases in 43 Texas counties and 566 suspected positive cases. There have also been six deaths.

%MINIFYHTMLeab54de7229eabb9c9cfe5e4d9ad581013% %MINIFYHTMLeab54de7229eabb9c9cfe5e4d9ad581014%

Although the governor said there has been a rapid increase in the number of tests being taken, he is imploring the federal government to provide more test kits and supplies for health workers and patients.

%MINIFYHTMLeab54de7229eabb9c9cfe5e4d9ad581015% %MINIFYHTMLeab54de7229eabb9c9cfe5e4d9ad581016%

On March 20, 2,335 people were evaluated. Yesterday, the number nearly tripled to more than 6,400 people. And this morning alone, the total number of Texans tested increased to 8,700.

"We are testing testing capabilities to their fullest extent at this time," said Governor Abbott.

Abbott also addressed concerns about maximizing the capacities of hospitals and health care facilities.

To increase the number of nurses, the governor has waived regulations that will allow for extensions and allow inactive or retired nurses to come to work. Nurses in their final year of school will also be eligible to work.

Another approach is to maximize bedding and staffing for COVID-19 patients.

The National Guard will also be deployed in the coming week to assist hospitals and facilities, as well as prepare empty buildings and / or medical tents for use.

Regarding the issuance of a statewide on-site shelter, Abbott said what may be right for the largest and most densely populated counties may not be adequate for the smallest.

He said local counties can implement stricter regulations if necessary.

Those who do not follow current executive orders will still face fines of up to $ 1,000 or up to 180 days in jail.

Additional information about the coronavirus is available from the following websites:

LOOK: Governor Greg Abbott holds a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic