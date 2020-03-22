Mayo Clinic in Minnesota adds robots to hospital cleaning team – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML5e1ad517b20c143b05ff39364d5d4cfa11% %MINIFYHTML5e1ad517b20c143b05ff39364d5d4cfa12%

ByBrian Arola, Mankato Free Press

MANKATO, Minnesota: Hal and Dee are not your typical hospital workers.

They do their work alone, which is probably good because they are not very talkative.

They are stationary, so between jobs they need assistance to make the rounds.

They are also robots.

The Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato brought in the two robot assistants in February to clean patient rooms. If you're imagining two Roombas meandering along a hospital floor, think big, the free Mankato press reported.

The robots are closer to the size of R2-D2 and use a light instead of suction to clean. After cleaning crews do their thing, they clean the room so Hal or Dee can emit bright UV lights to kill bacteria and persistent germs.

The duo has cleaned at least 180 rooms since their first shift on February 11. Technological improvements help the hospital provide a clean environment for patients, said Lindsey Benson, regional director of environmental services for the health system.

"This is one of those additional tools that we can use to accomplish our goal, which is to keep our patients safe," he said.

Certain germs are more resistant to traditional cleaning measures. C. diff is one of the most common, causing 223,900 infections and 12,800 deaths in 2017, according to the 2019 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Antibiotic Resistance Threats report.

"C. Diff germs are so small relative to our size that if you were the size of the state of California, a germ would be the size of a baseball bowl," says the CDC website. "There is no way you can see the C. diff germs on your hands, but that does not mean they are not there."

Hal and Dee basically hunt down and kill C. diff and other pesky germs with their intense UV lights. Each device goes through three or four cycles in different parts of the rooms, and takes about 25 minutes to complete.

The Fairmont health system facility also recently received a robot, Serena. The Mayo Clinic in Rochester started using them in 2014, resulting in a 30% decrease in C. diff infections.

Mayo's environmental services team in Mankato was trained to use the robots. Once the robots finish emitting lights inside the room, an orange cone outside illuminates a green button to indicate that the cleanup is complete.

Patients will not encounter Hal or Dee unless the machines are moved from one room to another. No one can be in the room with the robots when they take action: a sensor turns off the devices when it detects movement.

"What anyone would see is just a radiant light under the door," said Benson.