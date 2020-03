%MINIFYHTMLec6685714538c6fa7451df72b885ad8211% %MINIFYHTMLec6685714538c6fa7451df72b885ad8212%

Tynin joined the Denver Post as a digital strategist in 2018. She works closely with reporters covering health, education, crime, and the environment. As a digital strategist, she works on the Post's website, social media, newsletters, and other engagement efforts.