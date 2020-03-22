Man killed in northeast Denver shooting

%MINIFYHTMLcfda0a46f7d61a216bd985425ad939e211% %MINIFYHTMLcfda0a46f7d61a216bd985425ad939e212%



Shelly Bradbury is a breaking news reporter who joined Up News Info in November 2019. She previously worked as a crime reporter for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in Pennsylvania and Chattanooga Times Free Press in Tennessee. She has been a reporter since 2012, focused on criminal justice, the latest news, and the company. In Pittsburgh, he helped the newspaper win the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for the latest news after a mass shooting at a local synagogue.