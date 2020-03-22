Maine Guardians Warn Anglers On Thin Ice

%MINIFYHTMLf056ea07d92f465b440ca8d2662baddc11% %MINIFYHTMLf056ea07d92f465b440ca8d2662baddc12%

%MINIFYHTMLf056ea07d92f465b440ca8d2662baddc13% %MINIFYHTMLf056ea07d92f465b440ca8d2662baddc14%

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) – The Maine Guardian Service warns fishermen to be very careful with ice as the state enters the last days of the ice fishing season.

%MINIFYHTMLf056ea07d92f465b440ca8d2662baddc15% %MINIFYHTMLf056ea07d92f465b440ca8d2662baddc16%

Anglers should avoid lakes and ponds unless they can be sure the ice is thick enough by using a chisel or bit, the watchdog service said. Anglers should also remember that ice rarely freezes evenly and the thickness can vary greatly from place to place, the service said.

Ice fishing cabins and structures must also be removed by or before March 31, depending on local conditions and regulations.