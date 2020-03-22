Madonna focuses on the coronavirus "The Great Equalizer,quot; while taking a bath of rose petals

%MINIFYHTMLd9c30b38e15b3bd83dfbad05ed40951411% %MINIFYHTMLd9c30b38e15b3bd83dfbad05ed40951412%

There's something ironic about Madonna reflecting on how Coronavirus is the great equalizer that doesn't distinguish between rich and poor as she reflects on the deadly virus in her luxurious rose petal bath. The 61-year-old singer shared an amazing video with her 14.9 million followers on Instagram. where he talked about how Coronavirus treats everyone equally, regardless of wealth, status, or fame. While bathing, Madonna said the following, while the shades of pink and red rose petals floated around her.

"That's what happens with COVID-19. He doesn't care how rich you are, how famous you are, how fun you are. How smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. He is the great equalizer and what is terrible is what is good. The terrible thing about this is that it has made us all equal in many ways and the wonderful thing about this is that it has made us all equal in many ways. As he used to say at the end of human nature every night, if the ship sinks, we will all sink together. "

Madonna shared two photos with the video, including a risky image where she covered her chest area with two roses.

The video has received 187,000 likes and more than 4,500 comments. While many applauded Madonna's artistic and philosophical account of the Coronavirus pandemic, some did not resonate with her message and considered it strange.

You can see the video and several photos that Madonna shared on her official Instagram account in the slideshow below.

Some also had trouble with the title Madonna included in the post. She wrote No-Discrimination-Cofvid-19 !! # quarantine # covid_19 #staysafe #becreative #brianeno

Fans were shocked to see Madonna sharing the intimate video where she was naked in the tub and sharing her thoughts on the Coronavirus. Various celebrities have been trying to encourage the masses, either through song or spoken word, but they don't seem to have the desired results.

This was demonstrated when Gal Gadot recruited various celebrities to sing a version of John Lennon. Imagine, That was ridiculed and ridiculed on all social media platforms.

What do you think of Madonna's reflections on the coronavirus?



