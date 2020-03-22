Los Angeles High School Teacher Killed in Hit-and-Run in Long Beach – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News Los Angeles High School Teacher Killed in Hit-and-Run in Long Beach –...

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles teacher was beaten and killed in Long Beach and police are searching for the motorist.

Velton Johnson was a teacher of social studies, history, and gardening at Free L.A. High School.

The accident happened Monday night as Johnson crossed 7th Street and Ultimate Avenue, according to his students.

Anyone with information about the fatal accident was asked to call Long Beach Police at 562-570-7260 or 562-435-6711.

