Los Angeles District Attorney issues fraud alert as suspected scammers "Try to cash in on pandemic,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has issued a warning to consumers to be on the lookout for scammers "trying to charge during the coronavirus pandemic."

According to a press release issued by the office, people are posing as health authorities at the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of an email phishing scam.

Authorities warn that emails could load malware onto victims' devices and steal personal and financial information, including usernames and passwords.

He gives. suggests that consumers check the validity of companies, charities, or individuals submitting information about the coronavirus, inspect all URLs carefully to confirm their legitimacy, and suspect email offers of supplies or treatments for the new coronavirus. Consumers can also protect themselves by having updated anti-malware and antivirus software on their devices.

Suspected fraudulent activity can be reported to the local police