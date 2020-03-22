Los Angeles County issues reviewed, stricter "stay home,quot; order – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles County has issued a revised Home Stay Order, which now prohibits all public and private meetings.

The order stated that all businesses, with the exception of essential businesses, had been ordered to close, including nail and nail salons, golf courses, closed shopping centers, shopping malls, and self-service theaters. The order excludes Pasadena and Long Beach, which have their own health departments.

The order noted that essential businesses, including those in open-air shopping centers and malls, may remain open. These include, but are not limited to, supermarkets, construction, transportation, airline services, healthcare providers, banks, gas stations, and the like.

The order noted that restaurants can still only open for pickup and delivery orders. The state's alcoholic beverage control law is being loosened to allow alcoholic beverages to be purchased and delivered with food. However, other age-related laws still apply.

