Los Angeles County announces 1 new death related to a new coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County confirmed a new death and 71 new cases of COVID-19, public health officials announced Sunday.

The deceased was described as an individual older than 65 years with underlying health conditions. The individual was a Culver City resident.

To date, there have been 409 cases in all areas of Los Angeles County, including five deaths. Of these, 84 positive cases have been hospitalized. In the past 48 hours, there have been 132 new cases, authorities said.

"We deeply regret the passing of loved ones and send our prayers to the families and friends of those who have died from COVID-19," said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health.

"It is essential that everyone practice social distancing, obey the Order of the Safest Home Health Officer and assume that anyone can have COVID-19, and anyone could inadvertently infect others. Keep in mind that the steps you are taking today Staying within 6 feet of others and limiting all non-essential activities outside your home are the best way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, ”said Dr. Ferrer.