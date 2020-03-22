Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer Warns Against Price Rise – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Local authorities are on the lookout for anyone who is raising consumer prices.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a public message that he had already located companies dedicated to the practice online.

"We recently purchased a half gallon of bleach for more than $ 100 from third-party online sellers on Amazon. We also purchased a two-liter package of two hand sanitizers for $ 149," he said.

Feuer defines the price increase as a price increase of 10 percent or more during an emergency. Not only does he scam customers, but Feuer says he leads people to think that stores will run out of supplies.

"The price increase, of course, scams consumers and unfairly costs them money," he said. "But it is more than that. The mere inclusion of a product in an emergency at inflated prices causes panic and we all suffer when stores are unnecessarily in short supply."

On March 4, Los Angeles County declared a state of emergency with laws against price increases. The price increase can be prosecuted criminally and civilly.

Authorities say violators can be sentenced to up to one year in prison in the county jail and / or fined up to $ 10,000; They are also subject to civil enforcement actions, including civil penalties of up to $ 5,000 for rape, injunctions, and mandatory restitution.