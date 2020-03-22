Liverpool delegates to offer help in supermarkets, says CEO Peter Moore | Football news





Liverpool CEO Peter Moore says club butlers are ready to help supermarkets in Merseyside

Liverpool delegates are ready to volunteer at supermarkets in an attempt to help crowd control and support the elderly, says club executive director Peter Moore.

Stores across the country have reported an increase in demand for products and have seen long lines, while several branches have introduced restrictions to avoid buying panic during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Message to supermarket managers here in Merseyside. Our stadium managers here @LFC are volunteering their time and experience to help with crowd control, queue management, parking control, helping the elderly and sick to take their food to their cars, etc. " Moore said on Twitter.

"They are truly the best in the business and would be delighted to assist you in any way you deem appropriate (and safe) at your facility."

Moore also added that he would be happy to put the stores in touch with stadium staff who are willing to be temporarily relocated.

It is the last gesture of goodwill for those within soccer willing to offer their help, services and finances to help others.

Paul Pogba launched a birthday fundraiser in which he promised to double donations if his £ 27,000 goal was reached, while a host of football clubs offered to support food banks and more vulnerable supporters.

Non-league Stockport County donated £ 75,000 to help support their local NHS trust.